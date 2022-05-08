Two more arrests made in Gardee case, bringing total number to three

By Vusi Adonis
Mbombela – Two more arrests have been made in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder case.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli has confirmed that a further two suspects have been arrested bringing the total number of arrests to three.
This comes after the two men we apprehended in Nelspruit between yesterday late night and early hours of Sunday morning.
The two are to join the 39-year-old suspect who was arrested on Friday, May 6 in Schoemansdal (Nkomazi).
The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga General Manamela said: “This is encouraging and as we indicated that there were other people of interest that we were following and interviewing. Through our investigation, which is still proceeding, we were able to come out with information that we fully believe the two are the right suspects.”
Police Minister Bheki Cele who attended 28-year-old Gardee’s funeral had alluded to fact that the persons of interest in the Gardee murder case were individuals who had political affiliations, and some were prominent business people in the local community of Mbombela.
IOL