Two nabbed in the early hours of the morning in Phoenix with stolen flat screen TV sets
Durban: THE police arrested two people travelling on the R102 in Phoenix in the early hours of the morning travelling with LG items suspected to be stolen.
According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, SAPS were performing their duties when they stopped they noticed the vehicle that “raised their suspicions”.
“Upon searching the vehicle the police officers found various LG products.
“The two occupants who were found in the vehicle were questioned about the items but could not explain where they got the items from.”
Gwala said the suspects, a male and female, both aged 39, were arrested and taken to Phoenix SAPS.
“Both suspects were charged for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen and will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing the same charges.”
