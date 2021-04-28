News
The bullet-ridden car in which three people came under fire on the N2 highway. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue
Two people gunned down on N2 highway on KZN North Coast

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 28m ago

Durban - Two people were gunned down on the N2 between Mandini to uMgungundlovu on Wednesday afternoon. A third person sustained critical injuries and has been taken to hospital.

According to Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical Rescue, the incident took place in the north-bound lane. He said they responded to a shooting incident just after 2pm.

Two people were fatally shot on the N2 highway on Wednesday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

“Unfortunately on arrival of paramedics, two people had sustained fatal injuries. A third person, a man, sustained critical injuries.”

Herbst said the victims were found about 80 metres from the vehicle in different places.

“They probably got out of the vehicle and ran for safety and succumbed to their injuries.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident, adding that police were still busy at the scene.

