Two Pitbulls attacks in KZN - victim's ear torn off, pensioner bitten

Durban: A 71-year-old man was seriously injured after he was attacked by two pitbulls on Garden Street in Grange in Verulam on Tuesday afternoon. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said they received numerous telephone calls from residents in the area just after 1pm requesting urgent assistance.

“On arrival paramedics found the victim seated in his yard and bleeding profusely from an injury to his right leg.” “First responders were forced to break the lock on the gate to gain entry onto the premises and access the male due to him not having keys with him. “The victim explained that he was walking along the boundary wall when the two pitbulls belonging to his neighbour attacked him. He managed to walk to the front of the property and alerted other residents.”

Balram said the victim was stabilized on the scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance.” A few days ago, a 58-year-old woman was mauled by pitbulls while visiting relatives in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg. According to Colin David, Group Director of Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services, it is believed the victim visited a relative and was exiting the yard when the dog broke free of its chain and attacked the woman.

“When Mi7 medics arrived, crews were advised by community members that the patient was rushed off to hospital by a private vehicle just moments before. “Mi7 medics hurried to track down the vehicle and found the patient unresponsive in the back seat. The patient sustained severe bite marks to the head and her right ear was torn off. “The patient was transferred to the ambulance and stabilised while en route to hospital for further treatment.”