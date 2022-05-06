Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Two women and two children shot in domestic dispute in KZN are in a stable condition

AN APPARENT domestic dispute resulted in the shooting of a woman, two children and the shooter in Shakaville, KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Thursday afternoon. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find two adult women and two children in a critical condition. | Supplied

Published 45m ago

DURBAN – One of the two children who was shot in an apparent domestic dispute on Thursday afternoon has been discharged from hospital.

Four people – two women and two children – were shot and injured in Kwadukuza. The shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

According to IPSS Medica Rescue, paramedics arrived on scene to find two adult women and two children in a critical condition.

“The two children and their mother were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support and were rushed to a nearby facility for further care. The second woman was treated and transported by EMRS,” said spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

The suspected gunman, drove himself to hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He later died.

Yesterday, Meyrick said the mother was stable, but had sustained serious injuries. “She hasn’t undergone surgery as yet. She sustained several fractures as a result of the gunshots.”

Meyrick said the 8-year-old was doing well and had been discharged.

“We then transferred the 5-year-old to a private hospital in Durban last night (Thursday) for surgery. Last report is that she is stable and recovering well.” The aunt was in a stable condition and still in hospital, Meyrick added.

SAPS hasn’t responded to queries for comment.

IOL

