Two women and two children shot in domestic dispute in KZN are in a stable condition

DURBAN – One of the two children who was shot in an apparent domestic dispute on Thursday afternoon has been discharged from hospital. Four people – two women and two children – were shot and injured in Kwadukuza. The shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to IPSS Medica Rescue, paramedics arrived on scene to find two adult women and two children in a critical condition. “The two children and their mother were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support and were rushed to a nearby facility for further care. The second woman was treated and transported by EMRS,” said spokesperson Samantha Meyrick. The suspected gunman, drove himself to hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He later died.

Yesterday, Meyrick said the mother was stable, but had sustained serious injuries. “She hasn’t undergone surgery as yet. She sustained several fractures as a result of the gunshots.” Meyrick said the 8-year-old was doing well and had been discharged. “We then transferred the 5-year-old to a private hospital in Durban last night (Thursday) for surgery. Last report is that she is stable and recovering well.” The aunt was in a stable condition and still in hospital, Meyrick added.

Story continues below Advertisment