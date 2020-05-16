UIF has paid out almost R13 million in Covid-19 relief since April 16 - Minister Nxesi

PRETORIA - By close of business on Thursday, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) had processed and paid out coronavirus (Covid-19) relief payments of R836,603,171, benefitting 195,521 workers represented by 8495 employers, according to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

"This bring to 2,288,295 the total number of workers who have been given relief during this lockdown which may be in lieu of or a top up to their salaries. The total amount disbursed since April 16, 2020 is just a bit below R13 billion (R12,752,215,741)," he said in a statement.

“Of importance is that we have now started paying workers directly to their bank accounts, not through employers only. What this means is that workers do not have to wait until employers transfer their benefits to their accounts.

While the claim is submitted by the employer who would have all the information that is pertinent to make the payments, the actual payment goes straight to the account of the worker, thus eliminating further waiting periods,” he said.

This was as a result of the department's efforts to be responsive to suggestions emanating from its stakeholders. The fact that this week 45,547 employees had been paid in claims submitted by 5975 employers to the tune of R211 million directly, meant that the department's systems were being fine-tuned and payment response times improved.