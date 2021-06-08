UKZN cautions matrics, parents it is not affiliated to any rewrite centres

Durban – With the matric exam rewrite around the corner, the University of KwaZulu-Natal has placed on record that they are not affiliated to any matric upgrade centres or schools.

In a statement the tertiary institution said was brought to their attention that certain operators on social media platforms were saying that UKZN was linked to them.

“This is not only false, but also misleading as UKZN has no association with any of these centres or schools (entities).

“We have in recent days been inundated with queries about specific entities, and we wish to categorically distance UKZN from any and all such entities.

“We call on all 2020 Grade 12 pupils, their parents, and guardians to be cautious about such entities. None of these entities, can or may, offer services to secure and/or assist with admission or residence accommodation at UKZN, nor guarantee the same. Any money paid over to such entitles (or to private individuals purportedly representing these entities) offering such services, will be lost, and the university cannot accept any responsibility for this.”

Application to UKZN for the 2022 academic year needs to be made through the Central Application Office (CAO) on www.cao.ac.za

The university may be in a position to offer limited spaces in certain programmes for the second semester of 2021, and once advertised, application will need to be made for entry into the second semester via the CAO mentioned above.

The public is urged to report any such entities to the SAPS.

Concerned members of the public can call the UKZN Fraud Hotline Toll-free: 0800 203 285 OR email: [email protected]

Any member of the public wishing to know more about “upgrading your matric” and requiring further information and guidance should contact the Department of Basic Education at www.education.gov.za the KZN Department of Education (DBE) at www.kzneducation.gov.za, or the high school where last registered for the 2020 NSC examinations. Also, see information about the DBE Second Chance Matric Support Programme at https://www.gov.za/services/second-chance-rewrite-matric.

IOL