Unused Thembisa school a sore sight for community after R82 million investment

The Gauteng provincial government spent R82 million on building the Mayibuye Primary School in Thembisa, but seven years later, the non-functioning school has become a sore sight. The school was built in 2017, but to date, not a single pupil or teacher has set foot in it.

The school was built to ensure pupils were able to access school without having difficulties with long-distance travel. But not all is lost; the school is ready but closed due to circumstances hindering its opening. The school was reportedly built on a wetland and is waterlogged, resulting in the area being flooded. Running sewage can also be seen from outside the school premises as a sign of a safety hazard.

It is reported that the school could not be issued a certificate of occupancy due to the flooded environment. The Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development conducted an oversight inspection at the school on Tuesday to assess if there has been any progress made to ensure that the school is occupied by learners. A dirty, smelly, and flooded school was what welcomed them when they arrived.

Gauteng Portfolio Committee chairperson Bones Modise said the school was yet to receive its certification of occupancy after the final touches. He said as the 2024 academic calendar kicks off, the children from Mayibuye would use the school if the school had been dealt with properly. The school was meant to cater for 1,200 pupils, but due to those flooded circumstances, instead, they are using temporary mobile classrooms.