Use electricity sparingly: Eskom announces stage 6 load shedding to continue this week

Pretoria – Struggling power utility, Eskom has announced that it will continue implementing stage 6 load shedding on Monday afternoon, with varying stages of load shedding being implemented during the course of the week. “As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages. Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels,” the power utility said.

“Depending on several possibilities – including the workforce fully returning to work to conduct much needed repairs to equipment – it is anticipated that load shedding will gradually be lowered to stage 2 by the (next) weekend.” Eskom said it will communicate and implement any changes “as may be necessary”. South Africa is currently reeling under stage 4 load shedding which will last until midnight. Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented until 5am on Monday morning.

During the day on Monday, from 5am until 4pm, the nation will endure stage 4 load shedding until the situation worsens from 4pm until 10pm with the prolonged stage 6 power cuts. “From 16:00 until 22:00 (on Monday) stage 6 load shedding will be implemented, before it is lowered to stage 4 until midnight. On Tuesday, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from midnight until 5am, before increasing to stage 4 at 5am to 4pm. Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm to 10pm. Load shedding will then be lowered to stage 4 until midnight.,” Eskom said. “We currently have 3 384MW on planned maintenance, while another 18 319MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom has thanked all its workers who have reported for duty “and who continue to perform diligently under extremely challenging conditions”. The power utility added that load shedding is implemented “only as a last resort” to protect the national grid. “We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” said Eskom.

