Verulam man found lying dead next to a bag of money

DURBAN: Police have opened a case of murder after a man was found dead in Verulam on Sunday evening. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, their operations centre received calls from the public at approximately 22.08pm that shots were being fired on Hibiscus Road, in Temple Valley.

“Reaction officers were dispatched to investigate and located the bloodied body of a man lying next to a tractor loader backhoe. “Officers immediately requested medical assistance; however, the man was declared deceased on the arrival of paramedics.” Balram said the man sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen, arm and leg.