‘Very dangerous’ prisoner, arrested for murder and rape, escapes from police custody

Pretoria – The SAPS at Mankweng, in Limpopo, has launched a manhunt after a 28-year-old awaiting trial prisoner escaped on Tuesday morning. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Tshepo Stephen Botabota, who was in custody for crimes including rape and murder, escaped while being taken to Polokwane prison.

Botabota was arrested for cases of rape, murder and burglary committed in Mankweng from 2019 to 2021,” said Mojapelo. “The suspect was being transported to Polokwane prison when he allegedly escaped from the police van. The suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts at the time of his escape.” Mojapelo said a charge of escaping from custody would be added to Botabota’s crimes.

A team of detectives has been appointed to trace Botabota, and to investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape. “Members of the community are urged not to attempt to apprehend the suspect as he is considered to be very dangerous,” said Mojapelo. “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information of the whereabouts of this notorious suspect or information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Stimela Kanyane, on 082 729 1042, Crime Stop on 0860010111, or the nearest police station.”