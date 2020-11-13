News
Vodacom subscribers, this is why you could not connect today

Durban - Vodacom users spent most of Friday trying to understand why their phones could not connect.

According to reports, from around 1pm on Friday, many users began experiencing network issues.

According to the service provider, they were dealing with "a widespread network issue".

Responding to a tweet, Vodacom said: "Hello, we are aware of a widespread network issue currently. Our network technicians are working on getting you back up and running. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

At this stage, it is not clear when Vodacom expects these issues to be resolved.

Meanwhile, scores of users took to Twitter to express their irritation.

