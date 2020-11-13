Vodacom subscribers, this is why you could not connect today
Durban - Vodacom users spent most of Friday trying to understand why their phones could not connect.
According to reports, from around 1pm on Friday, many users began experiencing network issues.
According to the service provider, they were dealing with "a widespread network issue".
Responding to a tweet, Vodacom said: "Hello, we are aware of a widespread network issue currently. Our network technicians are working on getting you back up and running. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Vodacom is aware of an issue impacting data connectivity to some of its customers in various regions. Our technicians are working hard towards resolving the issue.— Vodacom (@Vodacom) November 13, 2020
We apologise for the inconvenience caused.
At this stage, it is not clear when Vodacom expects these issues to be resolved.
Meanwhile, scores of users took to Twitter to express their irritation.
@Vodacom thank you for killing my network for the day,y’all are just stupid— Simphiwe Peters🏳️🌈 (@SimphiwePeters) November 13, 2020
@Vodacom no network since 13:00? Talk about the missed submissions and automatically submitted tests because of your poor service. The least you could do is to compensate people with data— Thabo Rakuba (@thabo_rakzy) November 13, 2020
Is anybody else experiencing problems with Vodacom network today? My phone has no network 😩— 𝐘𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@Yolandi_Muller) November 13, 2020
Yes, terrible network service today. Extremely frustrating @Vodacom— Karina Nozic (@Kenozic) November 13, 2020
IOL