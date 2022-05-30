WANTED: Police offer R100k reward for suspect deemed ‘armed and very dangerous’

Cape Town - Police in Gauteng has issued a R100 000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect wanted for multiple murders. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the wanted man, Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela, is being sought for multiple murders which were perpetrated in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The police in Gauteng have issued a reward of R100 000 to anyone who can come forth with information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela, who is wanted for multiple cases of murder that occurred between 2017 and 2022 at Jabulani and Lenasia in Gauteng province and in Nquthu in the KwaZulu-Natal province,” Sello said. Police have cautioned the public that the suspect is deemed a danger. “The suspect is tall, light in complexion and deemed armed and very dangerous,” Sello said.

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Biyela to contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo at 082 555 8642, and Colonel Friccah Masilela at 082 822 7270 or the Crime Stop at 0860 010 111. Alternatively, tip-offs can be submitted via the police’s My SAPS application. Members of the public should note all information received will be treated as confidential.

Story continues below Advertisement