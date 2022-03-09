WATCH: 2,5 metre python rescued after swallowing a whole chicken

Durban: Full like a python! That’s exactly how Jason Arnold found a 2,5 metre Southern African laying in a goat cage in Inanda on Tuesday shortly after it had devoured an adult chicken whole. Arnold said he received a call from the homeowner.

“They had gone to the little shed where their goats and chickens sleep and noticed the snake. They then got my number from somewhere and called me. “The guy told me there was a big snake in the goats' cage, and it had eaten something.

“I told them to keep an eye but not interfere, and I headed out there immediately.” Arnold said when he arrived at the home, he found the python relaxing in the corner of the cage. “It had eaten one adult chicken, but despite my non-invasive handling method to secure it, it still regurgitated the chicken.

“It has been released into a safe, wild environment away from people.” Arnold said pythons are totally non-venomous and kill their prey by constriction. “They aren't too common, but there are healthy populations out in the rural areas of Inanda, Ndwedwe.”

