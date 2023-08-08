WATCH: Cape Town-based office a ‘ghost town’ as the taxi strike rages

A woman took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter to share the emptiness of her workplace due to the ongoing taxi strike. WATCH:

Yhuuuu😕 #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/PXgoeJEXO9 — Zama♡Swazi🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@swazikush) August 8, 2023 Another X user commented on the post saying, “What you doing there? Go home.” But, it might be possible that, some businesses may still be requiring their employees to go into work, despite the taxi strike. According to the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, some member firms have experienced extensive disruption; nevertheless, it is too early to assess the economic loss and absenteeism associated with commuters’ inability to go to work for several industries.

In a statement released on August 7, the organisation said: “here are some of the impacts so far: the retail motor sector implementing a 50% workforce impact, which has implemented a ‘no work, no pay’ policy. “The Cape Town Port operated with only 60% of its staff, significantly hampering ship movements, container discharge, and collection/deliveries. As a result, goods are not reaching production lines, and finished products are not reaching consumers. “Export activities are also affected due to concerns for staff safety, further impacting the movement of goods and products.”

Cape Town resident, Dr Mao Amis shared on X that, “On a normal day, at 7am on this street, Lower Main Road in Obz, would be buzzing with commuters rushing to work. But since the #TaxiStrike, it feels like a weekend. The economic impact of strike is going to be massive.” On a normal day, at 7:00am this street, Lower Main Road in Obz, would be buzzing with commuters rushing to work. But since the #TaxiStrike, it feels like a weekend. The economic impact of strike is going to be massive. pic.twitter.com/OsqtR6e7gt — Mao Amis, PhD (@MaoAmis) August 8, 2023 Meanwhile, the provincial minister of mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie shared on the morning of August 8, that negotiations were ongoing. “I welcome the calm that we see across the city this morning. Negotiations continue to bring this matter to an urgent resolution. Our bus services have been severely disrupted but our roads are open with law enforcement agencies on the scene,” he said.