WATCH: Chinese broadcaster CGTN lauds The Star’s coverage of Xi Jinping’s state visit

CGTN, one of the channels managed by the China Global Television Network, has praised Independent Media’s coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to South Africa. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the president of the People’s Republic of China ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit which kicked off in Sandton, Johannesburg, earlier this week.

Independent Media newspaper title @TheStar_news was featured in a CGTN news report.#BRICSSummit2023 #BRICS pic.twitter.com/OqwkRoKznE — IOL News (@IOL) August 24, 2023 The Star and many other Independent Media titles carried President Xi’s letter as part of the state visit, which drew attention to the flourishing China-South Africa relationship and growing cooperation between the two nations. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to achieve further advancements in building a China-Africa community. In a signed article published by local media, President Xi extended his greetings to South Africa. CGTN's Zhao Yunfei compiled this report about how the African press is covering the BRICS summit.