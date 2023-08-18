WATCH: Deputy Health Minster applauds commitment by BRICS countries to improve health structures

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, emphasised that South Africa is committed to building a partnership between BRICS and Africa in a bid to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities for increased trade, investment, and infrastructure development. The point was made by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor early this year articulating in a policy position of SA with regards to BRICS.

Dhlomo addressed a full house of international experts, delegates, and representatives from both private and public sectors in a seminar held at Maslow Hotel in Pretoria. The seminar titled: African Solutions for Africa’s Health Challenges was held by the Numolux Group ahead of the BRICS summit taking place next week. The two-day summit will take place next week from Tuesday to Thursday in Sandton. During the remarks, Dhlomo said BRICS countries were eager to find solutions to the myriad of health challenges facing the developing world.

“We have forged a comprehensive strategic partnership that seeks to unlock funding to address immediate imperatives such as building infrastructure, growing regional value chains, and localising production,” he said. He stated that the grouping made great strides in opening doors to significantly higher levels of trade and investment within the Global South. “South African trade with BRICS increased from R487-billion in 2017 to R702-billion in 2021,” he added.

He further stressed strategies to address the triple challenges of poverty, underdevelopment, and unemployment in the country. Furthermore, Dhlomo emphasised the importance of having strong capacities to respond to immediate health threats and pandemics. “We reaffirm that pandemics call for timely, urgent and continued leadership to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and fully address the direct and indirect consequences of current and future pandemics,” he said.