WATCH: Google unveils new phones and other new digital hardware products

GOOGLE is set to announce new Pixel phones today. The company is holding an event at 7pm. Google has already told us what they will look like, and that they will use a Google-designed CPU. Google has also indicated that it plans to unveil its own Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to information revealed by Google, the Pixel 6 will have a matte aluminium finish and a 6.4-inch display. The Pro models will have a bigger 6.7-inch display.

It will be important to listen to what Google has to say about chipset performance and camera features. You can listen and watch here: