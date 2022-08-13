WATCH: High police presence at Enyokeni palace to monitor Prince Simakade's ritual

Nongoma - There was a notable high police presence at Enyokeni royal palace in Nongoma where Zulu Prince, Simakade Zulu was later expected to perform the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal. The police came in 13 vehicles, mainly kombis and SUVs and the vehicles were marked KZN POP (KwaZulu-Natal public order police).

Most of them came from the POP unit in Durban and they brought along one Nyala armoured vehicle which was constantly parked next to the main gate of the historic palace. Armed to the teeth, the officers were spotted standing in groups having light chats on various topical issues. The ritual by Prince Simakade has drawn rebuke and ridicule in equal measure as his opponents claimed that the throne is already rightfully occupied by his half-brother, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

On Wednesday, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in his capacity as the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, called the counter-ritual by Prince Simakade and his backers a “foolish provocation” that should be stopped by the SAPS. However, Prince Mandlakapheloi Zulu, the spokesperson of the royal family members who are backing Prince Simakade, said the heavy presence of the police should not alarm people as they were there to maintain order. “They are here to maintain order, I spoke to them and they just asked us about life. No one has been arrested, ask them,” the Prince told IOL over the phone while he was inside the palace making preparations for the ceremony.

Within the lawns of the palace, IOL spotted Nozi Ndlovu, the daughter of the late Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, one of the most fervent backers of Prince Simakade. Despite the fact that Prince Simakade was later ditched by his other fervent backer, Prince MbonisI Zulu, Princess Thembi stood with him to the end and at some point she asked the then KwaZulu-Natal, Premier, Sihle Zikalala, to provide him with security. The entering of the kraal ritual is the last rite for a King to undertake before he is publicly coronated. King Misuzulu will perform his ritual next weekend at KwaKhangelamankengane palace, also in Nongoma.

From there he would proceed to be coronated on a date yet to be known and the coronation will take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban despite attempts to wrestle the throne from him.