CAPE TOWN - A Kenyan technology company BRCK is working with South African business partners to expand its services and explore the country’s “mature digital market”, it said on Wednesday.
“We have announced the launch and now we are looking at around Q1 (first quarter) to start seeing the first roll out of devices and throughout next year and we are currently working with partners and planning on that,” commercial officer at BRCK, Christian Doyen, said.
The Kenyan company operates at the forefront of rolling out free internet connection across the continent by using its free public WiFi platform, Moja.
“South Africa is very interesting because it’s a mixture of population that have smartphones and the data cost is higher than in Kenya and there is a willing population that wants to get on line to participate in the digital economy,” Doyen told African News Agency at the AfricaCom event in Cape Town.
"And on the other side of that, there is a very mature digital market," he said.