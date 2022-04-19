WATCH LIVE: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on National State of Disaster in wake of KZN floods

Durban - As mop-up and search and rescue operations continued in the wake of devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is briefing the media on the declaration of a National State of Disaster after floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape. Following the worst floods in recorded history in KwaZulu-Natal, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night declared a national state of disaster.

Ramaphosa said the natural disaster which completely destroyed 4000 homes in the province and killed over 400 had implications beyond KZN The flooding had disrupted fuel lines and food supplies. Last week a provincial state of disaster was declared in KZN but this was inadequate.

The damage to the Port of Durban had far-reaching consequences and did not just affect KZN and that is why Cabinet decided to declare a national state of disaster, Ramaphosa said.

[The national state of disaster] enables the mobilisation of more resources, capabilities and technical expertise in providing relief, recovery and rehabilitation to affected areas,” the president said. “But it further gives more meaning to our work as an integrated government where the district development model is put fully inaction where the national government, provincial government and local government work together to address the type of challenges that we now have. “We will be responding to this disaster in three phases. First, we will focus on the immediate humanitarian relief ensuring that all affected persons are safe and that their basic needs are met. Second, we will focus on stabilisation and recovery. rehousing people who have lost homes and restoring provision of services. And thirdly, will focus on reconstruction and rebuilding as many areas as destroyed and devastated including infrastructure. This will not only involve the construction and repair of major infrastructure,” Ramaphosa said.

