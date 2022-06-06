WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes after an explosive week

Pretoria – Five men accused of the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Robert Meyiwa have returned to court in Pretoria this morning as the high-stakes trial continues. Facing the murder charge are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. The five are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have all pleaded not guilty. Last week, the trial was adjourned after the State’s first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, complained of being tired.

Mosia, a forensic investigator attached to the Springs Criminal Record and Crime Scene management division, was among the first officers at the scene where Meyiwa was shot on October 26, 2014. Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

On Friday, Mosia was cross-examined by advocate Zandile Mshololo who represents the fifth accused man – Ntuli. The counsel noted that Mosia was unwell in the dock. “Mr Mosia, are you okay?” asked Mshololo. “I am tired,” said Mosia.

Mshololo suggested to the judge that they should take an adjournment. State prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that medication Mosia was taking was affecting him. “We believe given the circumstances we can't proceed. Let us adjourn until Monday.”

Earlier in the week, the High Court in Pretoria heard explosive information on the 2014 murder of Meyiwa, with the defence stating that the slain footballer was shot “mistakenly” by Kelly Khumalo. Counsel for four of the five men arrested for the murder, advocate Malesela Teffo, submitted to the court that an unidentified witness would testify that the singer shot Meyiwa, who was visiting her at the time. “I put it to you Mr Mosia that a witness, not just a witness but an eyewitness will testify that Senzo R Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake, as it is alleged. Do you have a response?” Teffo asked Mosia.

The police sergeant said he had no response. Meyiwa was killed while visiting Khumalo, the mother of his child. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.