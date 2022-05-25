Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, May 25, 2022

WATCH: Taxi skips red traffic light, T-bones bus in Joburg city centre

Published 18m ago

Johannesburg – A Rea Vaya bus collided with a minibus taxi on Tuesday, causing the bus to veer off the road and crash into the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in downtown Joburg.

The bus was travelling on Mirriam Makeba street to Soweto, and the taxi travelling on Marshall Street.

In a video, the taxi is seen ignoring a red light and then going on to hit the Rea Vaya bus on the side.

Joburg metro police department (JMPD) officers arrived promptly to the scene and helped extricate the bus driver from the vehicle.

Both drivers were injured. They were taken to hospital.

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

The bus and the taxi were not carrying any passengers when the collision occurred.

Picture: Supplied

It is unclear whether any criminal charges have been laid against the taxi driver who caused the accident.

