WATCH: Tennis star Coco Gauff made R57 million in prize money, but look at her brilliant marketing ‘hits’

Social media has been ablaze with Coco Gauff after she beat Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open. The tennis star is now making headlines for the amount of money she is going to rake in.

First things first: Gauff earned $3 million (about R57 million) in prize money after her win at the US Open. But one very clever TikTok account named “Street Cents” noted some very clever brand steps immediately after she won as she went up to receive her trophy. Gauff had quickly removed one of her tennis wristbands and replaced it with a Rolex watch. So when she held her trophy, she would also be pictured with the stunning timepiece.

On X (formerly Twitter), Rolex was quick to add the picture of Gauff and her winning smile. To the trained marketing mind, that was a brilliant and lucrative move by both Gauff, her team, and the watch company. We thank the @usopen for another unforgettable tournament and congratulate Coco Gauff on her 1st Grand Slam® title. The passionate crowds at Flushing Meadows and around the world bore witness to a sensational fortnight of tennis. #RolexFamily #USOpen #Perpetual pic.twitter.com/HPW7qWAx9h — ROLEX (@ROLEX) September 11, 2023 According to Forbes, Gauff has made an estimated "$12 million (R226 million) from endorsements, appearance fees, and other business endeavours in the last 12 months".