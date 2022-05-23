WATCH: uMdloti complex washes away during Saturday’s downpour

Durban: Clean-up operations are under way in uMdloti which was the hardest hit by Saturday’s downpour. The beach side town, about 25km north of Durban, suffered immense loss during the floods in early April.

The residents of the town had been picking up the pieces, when Saturday’s weather threw another curve ball. Paul Herbst, from Medi Response, said uMdloti was hit the hardest.

He said 14 people who were stuck inside a compromised building had to be evacuated on Sunday. “The structure was deemed compromised after the foundation was seemingly undermined by large volumes of water.”

Herbst said that in another complex, residents of the first three floors had to be evacuated as mud reached their ceilings. “It is absolute devastation on that side.” Herbst said Tongaat was also severely damaged.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to visit the affected areas. Zikalala’s first stop includes uMdloti. He, together with members of the executive eouncil, eThekwini Municipality leadership and councillors, are also due to visit the Bluff and Westbrook, among other areas.

