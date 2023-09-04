WATCH: Workers in a decrepit building wear helmets as slabs of concrete keep falling on them

Old and worn out buildings are extremely hazardous to those who live in them and those who walk past, as such buildings could give way any time and crumble to the ground. However, for some people, these decrepit buildings are their workplaces and they have to put up with the dangerous environment in order to earn money.

WATCH: According to News Nine, government staff in Telangana, India, have begun wearing motorcycle helmets to protect their heads from falling concrete slabs from the roof. A video of numerous male employees at the Jagtial district's 'Development Office' in Telangana wearing motorcycle helmets while working has gone popular on Indian social media.

Interestingly, the governmental institution is responsible for improving the region by providing internet access to people and building infrastructure, yet the office is in such disrepair that employees must reportedly shield themselves from falling debris. South First reported that the building has been leaking for over a year and is now in a dilapidated condition. “The district additional collector had ordered that the office be moved but the orders have not been implemented so far. Worried workers have reportedly said that the government has to take responsibility if there’s an accident or injury.