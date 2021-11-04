WATCH:Community cheers as alleged Hollywood gang members nabbed in Wentworth

Durban: Residents of Wentworth cheered as two people allegedly belonging to the notorious Hollywood gang were arrested on Wednesday. According to Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Anti-Gang unit and Durban Metro received information about two men, aged 26 and 21, who were allegedly in possession of unlicensed firearms in Burgers Road, Wentworth.

The teams pounced on the suspects at a block of flats.

“The suspects attempting to flee with their firearms into a nearby flat and were apprehended by police.” The suspects were detained at SAPS Wentworth for possession of unlicensed firearms and unlicensed ammunition. The alleged leader of the Hollywood gang in Wentworth, Dane Majority, has been charged with several murders and attempted murders