Water to return to Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital by Monday, says City

Durban – eThekwini Municipality said the water supply to Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital should be restored by Monday afternoon. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The City has completed the repairs to the pipes feeding the hospital, that were damaged during the recent floods.

“Areas near the hospital have reportedly begun receiving water. We anticipate that the hospital should start receiving water by the end of the day.” The Department of Health said 30 Jojo tanks had been installed at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital to help with the water shortages. In addition, 30 portable toilets had been installed in the courtyards, and bottled portable water was distributed in 250 5l containers per day to staff and patients.

Earlier today, Public Servants Provincial Manager Mlungisi Ndlovu expressed concern about the hospital not having water. “This is a hospital that services the whole of uMlazi and is one of the biggest hospitals.” IOL