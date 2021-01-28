'We have lost a pioneer’: KZN Premier on death of Sibusiso Ncube

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala has paid tribute to businessman, Sibusiso Ncube, saying the province and the country had lost an asset.

Ncube, husband of MEC for Finance Ms Nomusa Dube-Ncube died on Wednesday after a short illness.

“On behalf of the government and people of KwaZulu Natal we send our deepest condolences to the Ncube and Dube families for this sad and untimely loss. We share your pain on the loss of Mr Ncube,“ Zikalala said.

“Mr Ncube was an asset to the province of KwaZulu-Natal and indeed the rest of the country, having played a prominent role as businessman over the past 25 years. Mr Ncube was a major player in the security industry as shareholder and Executive Chairman of well-known Enforce Security Services. During that time Mr Ncube served as Chairman of the South Africa Security Association and President of the South Africa Security Alliance. Among other roles Mr Ncube was also involved in the communication and built-environment space.

“We have lost a pioneer in business who led from the front as he ventured into sectors where he was the first black person to participate. This meant that Mr Ncube had to defy his relatively disadvantaged socio-economic background in order to emerge as a successful businessman across a number of sectors with interests here and outside South Africa,” Zikalala said.