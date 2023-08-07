We tried the ‘PotholeFixGP’ App and here is what we found

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has now introduced an additional feature to report faulty traffic signals through its “PotholeFixGP” App that allows the public to report potholes on the provincial and local road network. However, when downloaded, this journalist found the newly added feature not so fully functional as yet.

Launched in 2022, PotholeFixGP has encouraged motorists and road users to become the eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure well maintained and in working order. So far, the App shows more than 7,418 potholes reported. Now, while the department has introduced a new feature for motorists to report faulty traffic signals on roads throughout the province, the reporting processes have not yet shown up on the app.

There is, however, a tab dedicated to faulty traffic signals but as much as this user tried to report the faulty traffic lights at the popular 4th Avenue in Linden, it was unsuccessful. The App does provide a status update of the traffic signal and potholes ranging from reported, assigned to completed. It further allows for checking and verifying whether a reported traffic signal or pothole is on a municipal, provincial or a national (Sanral) road. Reporting a pothole proved much easier, and now we just have to wait and see if it gets fixed in good time.

Hopefully it is just teething problems and we can soon start logging in the faulty traffic lights across Gauteng. Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said they were encouraged by the rising numbers of downloads of the App. “The department further urges Gauteng residents to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention,” said the MEC.

The MEC added that the information was important as it provides the Department with insight into maintenance challenges on province’s roads and assists with better planning on resource deployment. The App is available for download on the Google PlayStore and Apple App stores. [email protected]