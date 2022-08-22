Anglers warned to avoid rocks and jetties as strong winds blow in damaging waves to Cape coastlines

Durban - A series of cold fronts later and the Western and Northern Cape is still experiencing inclement weather. The South African Weather Services is predicting high energy waves with wave heights expected to reach between 4metres - 5metres from Monday afternoon. SAWS predicts the south-westerly swells along the Western and Northern Cape coastlines until Tuesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Waves area expected to reach between 5m -7m at times between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas with a fresh to strong south-easterly, averaging between 30kilometres - 40kilometres contributing to moderately rough sea conditions," SAWS said. The wind along the southern coastline is expected to see winds averaging between 20km - 30km per hour with an easterly to north-easterly component. The strong winds are expected to impact on coastal infrastructure as well as disrupt beachfront activities.

SAWS warned that infrequent waves could catch rock anglers off-guard and sweep them off low-level rocks and jetties. "Sea navigation for small vessels and personal water rafts could also find it difficult, and small vessels could be at risk of capsizing in the water," SAWS added. The recent cold spells have been wreaking havoc around the country. Last week, traffic along the busy N3 between Van Reenen and Harrismith was affected following icy conditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shared by a colleague... Snowing in Harrismith now!

⛄❄️⛄❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/MOtOYxVGk6 — debi b (@ladydebidebz1) August 19, 2022 Snow fall on N3 between Van Reenen and Harrismith. Please reduce your speed, increase following distance and approach the area with caution. pic.twitter.com/ss0JWqgwFK — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) August 19, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement