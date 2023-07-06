KwaZulu-Natal residents are gearing up for an icy cold weekend with temperatures expected to sink to lower than 11°C in some parts and possibly some snow over the Drakensberg and Van Reenen’s Pass areas. The SA Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that a cold snap was predicted to pass through KZN tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

“There is a cold front approaching from the west and will pass through KZN on Saturday evening and Sunday bringing with it cold conditions over most of KZN and very cold conditions over the western interior from Sunday,” said Saws weather forecaster, Odirile Modipa. She said maximum temperatures were expected to not exceed 11°C over the interior while the coast remained fairly cool. "Temperatures are expected to recover and warm up from Tuesday onwards. In addition, scattered showers and thundershowers are expected across the province on Sunday," she said.

Modipa said they were observing weather models over the Drakensberg and Van Reenen’s Pass areas for a chance of snow, but could only confirm snowfall predications closer to the weekend. Saws has issued a weather advisory of very cold, windy and wet conditions over the Western and Northern Cape.

SA WEATHER SERVICES. "The passing of the coldfront over the Western and Northern Cape is expected from Friday afternoon. This will be associated with cold, wet and windy conditions over the southern Namakwa and the Western Cape with maximum temperatures expected below 10°C in places from Saturday through to Sunday," Saws said. The weather is expected to impact on sea swells and wave heights of between five to seven-metres between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas from today.