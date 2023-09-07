Back-to-back cold fronts, snow expected for Western Cape, but warm, dry weather for rest of SA

It's going to be bitterly cold in the Western Cape this weekend. On Thursday, the South African Weather Service said over the next two days, two cold fronts are predicted to make landfall. "The first cold front will make landfall by Saturday late evening and the second front on Sunday late afternoon causing several impact based warnings to be issued for strong winds, rough seas and very cold conditions for parts of the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Saturday onward. These conditions are most likely going to spread to the central interior during early next week," the weather forecaster said.

It said snowfall is likely over the Western Cape mountain range and the western and southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Sunday into Monday. According to Saws, ahead of the cold fronts, parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal can expect hot to very hot weather with temperatures likely to reach between 34 and 37 °C. This weather will spread to parts of the Lowveld on Sunday into next week, while it will be windy over the western parts of the country, spreading east on Sunday and Monday. Weather warnings

A Yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for interior winds, making driving difficult in the Central Karoo, Little Karoo, the Western Cape part of the Cape Winelands, southern Namakwa areas in the Northern Cape. A Yellow Level 1 warning has also been issued for coastal winds between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay as well as the adjacent coastal towns from Saturday night until Sunday. Saws has also issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Sunday until Monday.