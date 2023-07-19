Brrrr! Cold and wet week ahead for South Africans

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said that widespread to scattered showers are expected across the southern parts of the country. Parts of the Eastern and Western Cape can expect 80% rainfall, while KwaZulu-Natal can expect scattered showers.

“Waves that could make navigation difficult along the south-west coast extending to Richards Bay,” Saws said. Saws forecaster Vanetia Phakula told IOL on Wednesday that they are not expecting disruptive rainfall, but are monitoring conditions in the event of any changes. She said no alerts have been issued for bad weather conditions.

Phakula did, however, say that Gauteng can expect more rainfall than usual. “The interesting thing about this cold front that is passing, it’s giving the usual rainfall across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, but as we move toward the end of the week, we see rainfall over the interior, over Gauteng and the North West. “Normally these places remain dry during winter, but this recent cold front is bringing rainfall over the interior, which is not normal.

“We expect about 60% scattered showers over Gauteng by Friday. Normally we have dry spells in Gauteng and see more rainfall during summer,” Phakula said. Further updates from Saws indicated that high-lying arrears in the Eastern Cape possibly could see disruptive snowfall. Cold temperatures are expected across the country, with snow also expected at parts of the Drakensberg Mountains and Lesotho.