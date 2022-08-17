Cape residents feel the chill as icy winds and snow predicted this week

Durban:Residents living in the interior of the Western Cape and the Northern Cape district of Namakwa, don't put those blankets away just yet. According to the SA Weather Service, very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected from today (Wednesday) until Friday.

"Thursday is expected to be the coldest day and Friday will be colder in the morning, although day temperatures will recover slowly. Light snowfall is also expected over the Western Cape mountains and over the southern high-lying areas of the Northern Cape on Thursday," it said.

The SAWS has also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday into Thursday. This is expected to negatively impact on sea navigation. "A Yellow level 2 warning for Disruptive Rain resulting in localised flooding of formal and informal settlements is expected over the City of Cape Town, western parts of Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts as well as Swartland Municipality over the Western Cape.“

Daily IOL Radio Weather Bulletin - August 17 https://t.co/PDhtzgQANM via @iol #AllCapeTown #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/V31rDPnPZw — Cape Town (@allcapetown) August 17, 2022 Meanwhile, extremely high fire conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape, the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, northern interior of the Free State and the western and southern parts of the North West. Disaster Risk Management teams remain on standby.

