Child, 8, drowns as KZN braces for more heavy rains

An 8-year-old child has drowned in Pietermaritzburg as heavy rains continue to batter parts of the province. More rainfall is expected in some areas. According to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), details of the incident are still being investigated.

Cogta KZN is urging all communities to ensure that they continue to take extreme caution as these rains continue, and ensure that children are kept safe and also educated about the dangers of water. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued Yellow Level 2 warning for rains in KZN. “As a result of prolonged and significant amounts of rainfall accumulation, flooding or roads and settlements, displacement of communities and danger to life as a result of fast flowing, deep water is expected,” SAWS said.

Picture: SAWS KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala said his office has been alerted to minor incidents.

“Our disaster management teams are on the ground attending these incidents. “There are also reports on electricity faults and the Eskom teams are on the ground attending this as and when they are reported. “We are urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay away from the large bodies of water,” he said.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, residents in wards 1 and 2 are warned that the bridge at Mkhizwana at Phumekhaya Road, which connects the two wards, has been over-flooded due to the continuing rainfall. “The bridge is currently unsafe to use and residents are cautioned against trying to cross or going near the bridge until the water subsides,” the City said. Motorists are also urged to avoid Roadhouse Crescent, under Connaught Interchange.