Clear skies for Women’s Day, with cold front expected at the weekend

Durban - South Africa will experience relatively good weather on Tuesday as the country celebrates its 27th national Women’s Day, with partly cloudy to sunny skies expected across the board. There will, however, be a cold front approaching at the weekend, which is going to hit the Western Cape as well as Gauteng, according to the South African Weather Service Forecasting Department.

Along the East Coast, from KwaZulu-Natal down to the Eastern Cape, temperatures remain moderate, with a high of 23 degrees and a low of 14 degrees on Tuesday. There will be a possibility of rain hitting the north coast of KZN. Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 9.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/ML4Jd3tuI1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 9, 2022 It's a tad bit colder in the Western Cape, with Cape Town expecting a low of 10 degrees and a high of 18 degrees for Tuesday.

Gauteng can expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday up until the weekend, when a cold front is likely to hit the province, Forecaster Vanetia Phakula explained. Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 9.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/VSZAoqjSlT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 9, 2022 “On Friday, there is a cold front system that is approaching. It will make landfall on parts of the Western Cape and parts of the Northern Cape. There might be flooding, especially in those areas that are susceptible to it. “Cape Town will experience very cold temperatures starting from Saturday. There is a possibility that snow will fall in the mountainous areas in the Western Cape. It will break to the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

“Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Free State will also experience cold temperatures due to the cold front that is coming at the weekend.,” Phakula said. Limpopo Today 's Weather overview: 9.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/OPIbY9UWMk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 9, 2022 She said Gauteng can expect warm temperatures from Tuesday until Sunday when it will drop significantly due to the cold front. The cold front will also likely push north up the coast and possibly hit KZN as well.

