Disaster teams on high alert as storm warning issued for parts of KZN

Durban – Disaster teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert following a warning of heavy rains over parts of the province.
The SA Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms from 2pm.
The weather service warned the inclement weather could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.
The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance said the following areas could be affected:
Abaqulusi
Alfred Duma Indaka
Alfred Duma Ladysmith
Dannhauser
eDumbe
eMadlangeni
Endumeni
Impendle
Inkosi Langalibalele, Estcourt
Inkosi Langalibalele, Sobabili
Mpofana – Giant’s Castle
Mpofana – Mooi River
Msinga
Newcastle
Nkandla
Nquthu
Okhahlamba
The Msunduzi River
Ulundi
uMngeni
uMshwathi
Umvoti
uPhongolo
“Residents are urged to avoid travelling on low-lying roads and low bridges as they are susceptible to flooding.
“Avoid swimming in and crossing swollen rivers. Take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded, and potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes,” said KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala.
He said that in rural areas, people living along riverbanks must be prepared to evacuate to higher ground.
“If in a rural area, move livestock to higher-lying ground. Disaster Management teams will continue to monitor the inclement weather conditions,” Zikalala added.
The Ladysmith Herald reported damage to areas around Driefontein, Bluebank and Watersmeet following heavy downpours and gale force winds on Christmas Day.
IOL