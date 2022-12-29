Disaster teams on high alert as storm warning issued for parts of KZN

Durban – Disaster teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert following a warning of heavy rains over parts of the province. The SA Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms from 2pm.

The weather service warned the inclement weather could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas. The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance said the following areas could be affected: Abaqulusi

Alfred Duma Indaka Alfred Duma Ladysmith Dannhauser

eDumbe eMadlangeni Endumeni

Impendle Inkosi Langalibalele, Estcourt Inkosi Langalibalele, Sobabili

Mpofana – Giant’s Castle Mpofana – Mooi River Msinga

Newcastle Nkandla Nquthu

Okhahlamba The Msunduzi River Ulundi

uMngeni uMshwathi Umvoti

uPhongolo “Residents are urged to avoid travelling on low-lying roads and low bridges as they are susceptible to flooding. “Avoid swimming in and crossing swollen rivers. Take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded, and potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes,” said KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala.

He said that in rural areas, people living along riverbanks must be prepared to evacuate to higher ground. “If in a rural area, move livestock to higher-lying ground. Disaster Management teams will continue to monitor the inclement weather conditions,” Zikalala added.

Picture: SA Weather Service Picture: SA Weather Service The Ladysmith Herald reported damage to areas around Driefontein, Bluebank and Watersmeet following heavy downpours and gale force winds on Christmas Day.