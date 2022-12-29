Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Disaster teams on high alert as storm warning issued for parts of KZN

Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban – Disaster teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert following a warning of heavy rains over parts of the province.

The SA Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms from 2pm.

The weather service warned the inclement weather could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance said the following areas could be affected:

Abaqulusi

Alfred Duma Indaka

Alfred Duma Ladysmith

Dannhauser

eDumbe

eMadlangeni

Endumeni

Impendle

Inkosi Langalibalele, Estcourt

Inkosi Langalibalele, Sobabili

Mpofana – Giant’s Castle

Mpofana – Mooi River

Msinga

Newcastle

Nkandla

Nquthu

Okhahlamba

The Msunduzi River

Ulundi

uMngeni

uMshwathi

Umvoti

uPhongolo

“Residents are urged to avoid travelling on low-lying roads and low bridges as they are susceptible to flooding.

“Avoid swimming in and crossing swollen rivers. Take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded, and potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes,” said KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala.

He said that in rural areas, people living along riverbanks must be prepared to evacuate to higher ground.

“If in a rural area, move livestock to higher-lying ground. Disaster Management teams will continue to monitor the inclement weather conditions,” Zikalala added.

Picture: SA Weather Service

The Ladysmith Herald reported damage to areas around Driefontein, Bluebank and Watersmeet following heavy downpours and gale force winds on Christmas Day.

IOL

