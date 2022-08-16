From fire warnings to icy mornings: CT wakes up to mix of dry and cold temperatures

Durban – Extremely high fire danger conditions have been predicted over parts of Beaufort West while residents living in areas in the Western Cape and Namakwa District woke up to icy, cold and wet conditions. The South African Weather Services (SAWS) says a fire warning has also been issued for the ZF Mgcawu and the northern parts of Pixley Ka Seme Municipality in the Northern Cape Province.

“Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa district in the Northern Cape from Wednesday until Friday,” SAWS said. On Monday, the Cape Argus reported that snow was predicted over the high-lying areas in the province however, it was washed away by heavy rains. The Cape Town Weather Office said this was typically the case this time of year.

“Through a normal winter season a fair amount of snow covers the mountain tops this time of the year. Unfortunately, up to date this winter season we received very little snowfall. When we do receive snowfall, it is very little and melts away quickly the next day," the weather office said. Meanwhile, Cape Town is bracing for another cold front expected on Wednesday, over areas in the Western and Northern Cape interior. IOL