Heatwave to persist in KZN and Cape regions as mercury soars

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist over KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape for the next few days. “A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape until Wednesday but it will last until Thursday in KZN,” the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

It said an extremely high fire danger warning has been issued for the northern and central parts of the Northern Cape. “Very hot temperatures will result in uncomfortable conditions over Khai-Ma in the Northern Cape, and the central interior of the Western Cape where temperatures are expected to reach 40°C. “However, over the southern parts of the West Coast including the City of Cape Town, temperatures between 30°C and 35°C are likely to occur together with high humidity,” SAWS said.

Many people spend large amounts of time outdoors. Heat injuries can occur when our bodies lose vital body fluids when our bodies produce sweat. These injuries can be severe and can lead to death, if left untreated. The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are: ∎ Cramps

∎ Nausea ∎ Vomiting ∎ Dizziness

∎ Weakness ∎ Fainting ∎ Seizures

Here are a few tips to beat the heat: * Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water. * Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children and ensure they stay well hydrated.

* Remember to ensure that pets have a cool place to shelter in and cool, clean water to drink. * Try to keep out of direct sunlight. * Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.

* Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated. * If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of the children around you. * Ensure that children are supervised while around and in the pool.