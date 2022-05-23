It’s clear skies for KZN, as warmer temperatures are predicted for the rest of the week

Durban - Durbanites can breathe a sigh of relief, as clear skies are expected for the rest of the week. According to South African Weather Service (SAWS), north-eastern parts of KZN can expect isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers

“The weather is clearing up this week. There is a yellow level 2 alert for disruptive rain over the north coast for Monday,” said weather forecaster Ayanda Ntsele. She added no significant adverse weather was expected for the rest of the week and the temperatures were expected to warm up from Tuesday. On Friday, an alert level 10 was issued by SAWS, as heavy rainfall pelted the province.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and off the roads, and to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams, where water was above ankle height. Emergency workers had their hands full again this week, as more roads were damaged. The province is currently still in a state of disaster, following April’s floods that cost billions of rand in damage.

