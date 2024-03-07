Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal

A Level 2 weather warning of severe thunderstorms has been issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. In a statement issued by the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), residents are urged to take proactive measures by moving to safe areas and, where possible, avoid travelling during this period to reduce risk.

The storm is expected to hit parts of northern KZN and the Midlands in the afternoon. “This level 2 alert of severe thunderstorms will be accompanied by damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours, which may result in infrastructure damages in the northern parts of the province and Midlands areas of uMgungundlovu,” said Cogta media liaison, Sboniso Mngadi. He said disaster teams, across all municipalities, have been put on high alert.

Weather warning: Severe thunderstorms: Gauteng, North West, Free State and KZN Picture: SA Weather Service “We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter,” Mngadi said. “Our teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee a high risk of danger due to inclement weather. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life.”

Weather warning: Severe thunderstorms: Gauteng, North West, Free State and KZN Picture: SA Weather Service Areas likely to be affected

Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma - Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa - Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele - Escort, Jozini, Maphumulo, Mpofana - Giants Castle - Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, The Msunduzi, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi.