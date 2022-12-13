Pretoria - Following recent devastating floods which ravaged the City of Johannesburg, the Hendrik Potgieter road in Roodepoort collapsed on Tuesday after the heavy rains damaged the stormwater channel. On Monday, while giving an update on the affected roads, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla indicated that the road had a crack.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We also received a report that there is a large crack developing at Hendrik Potgieter road in Little Falls and that’s between Zandfleit and Johan road,” he said during an interview with eNCA. Hendrik Potgieter road in Little Falls, Johannesburg, collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Picture: crimeairnetwork/Twitter Meanwhile, Councillor Zoné Hughes visited the site accompanied by representatives from the Gauteng Department of Road and Transport, and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA). She said they were waiting for contractors and engineers to arrive.

“They are also trying to get more measures in place ensure that no one passes the barriers,” Hughes added. The road is closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Hendrik Potgieter road in Little Falls, Johannesburg, collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Picture: crimeairnetwork/Twitter Earlier, the South African Weather Service moved its warning for the City of Joburg from level 5 to level 2 thunderstorms.

Story continues below Advertisement

Even though level 2 is not as severe as level 5, the weather service warned that the rain was capable of bringing floods to informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges. According to the weather service, the rainy conditions will persist throughout the week. The heavy rains which started last week caused power outages, damaged homes and roads and left electricity infrastructure mangled.

Story continues below Advertisement