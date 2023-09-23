LOOK: SA Weather Services issues warning of thunderstorms, rain and gale winds over Cape regions

The SA Weather Service has issued several warnings for widespread storms and thunderstorms across the Cape regions. "A strong cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of the country this weekend mainly on Sunday into Monday. The western, southern and central areas of South Africa can expect widespread showers and thunderstorms. Several impact-based warnings were issued for the Cape Provinces and the central interior," the forecaster said.

Saws added that widespread heavy rainfall leading to flooding can be expected especially over the Cape provinces. "Damaging winds are also very likely as the system moves over the southern parts of the country on Sunday and Monday, particularly the Western Cape and Eastern Cape," the weather forecaster said adding that this will lead to rough seas and waves reaching up to six metres along the coastal areas of the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Echoing Saws's weather warning, the National Sea Rescue Institute is urging seafarers to be cautious.

"We are appealing to the public to follow SAWS weather warnings and updated weather forecasts. Don’t deliberately get into harms way," warned NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon. He said while some areas appear not be affected, those in affected areas NSRI are appealing for safety. "Stay inside. Don’t drive. Don't launch to go to sea unless you absolutely have to. Be cautious and be safety minded.