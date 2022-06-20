More cold, wet weather on the way for these 3 provinces

Durban - Cold and wet weather weather is predicted over the central interior parts of the Cape provinces for most of today (Monday) until Thursday. According to the South African Weather Services, a cut-off low pressure system has developed along the coast of Namibia from Sunday. This is predicted to move over the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Cut-off lows are associated with widespread instability in the atmosphere, which can promote periods of prolonged rainfall. Showers and thundershowers can be expected over parts of the Cape provinces from Monday onwards with associated cold daytime temperatures and windy conditions while spreading to parts of the Free State and North West on Tuesday night and Wednesday," explained SAWS. Numerical model data currently disagrees with the predicted intensity and movement of the cut-off low in the latter part of the week, and SAWS will continue to monitor this weather system and update the public on warnings and information with regards to this system. There will be unseasonal - but not uncommon - 24-hour rainfall of 20 to 35 mm can be expected over parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West.

Picture: SAWS SAWS said the onset of the rainfall is expected over the Northern Cape on Monday while spreading to the Free State and North West on Tuesday night. Strong gusty winds of 50 km/h can also be expected over these areas from Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement