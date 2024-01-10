More rain on the way for KwaZulu-Natal; these are the affected areas

As mop up operations get under way in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, more rain is expected over the northern area in the province.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a severe storm, prompting the mobilisation of the province's disaster management teams.
The weather advisory anticipates severe thunderstorms with potential heavy downpours, hail, strong damaging winds, and excessive lightning over the northern parts of KZN.
These are the affected areas:
Abaqulusi
eDumbe
eMadlangeni
Nquthu
Ulundi
uPhongolo
The Provincial MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said the disaster management teams have been activated and are on standby to respond swiftly to any emergencies.
"We urge residents in the affected areas to stay informed and take necessary precautions," she said.
The weather is expected to damage local infrastructure, lead to localised flooding, and challenge driving conditions on dirt roads.
Sithole-Moloi further warned residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid travel if possible in the affected areas.
The storm warning comes just days after Ladysmith was hit with torrential downpours. Provincial disaster teams, working with the Al-Imdaad Foundation for Disaster and the South African Red Cross, provided disaster relief to the affected people, including blankets and mattresses.
Seasonal weather patterns observed by Saws and research show that climate change could be behind the intense rain KZN has been experiencing. Read more here.
IOL