More rain on the way for KZN with clearer weather expected from Sunday

You might want to keep your umbrellas and raincoats out for a while longer – more rain is predicted for KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and Saturday. “We are expecting widespread showers and thundershowers over Durban today, persistent for the whole day. There is a Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain along the KwaZulu-Natal coast today, which might lead to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure," said SA Weather Service forecaster Wiseman Dlamini.

He said the weather was expected to improve from tomorrow. However, there was a 30% chance of showers in the morning. Fine weather was expected on Sunday and Monday. Dlamini said Durban had received 47mm or so in the past two days, and Mount Edgecombe (Durban north) just over 100mm.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for areas along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Picture: Saws A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for areas along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Picture: Saws The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged residents living in low-lying areas or near rivers to monitor water levels. In the event of an emergency, the public has been advised to contact their nearest Disaster Management Centre.