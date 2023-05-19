Independent Online
Bookmark article to read later
Friday, May 19, 2023

More rain on the way for KZN with clearer weather expected from Sunday

An image of a woman running through a flooded street in Durban

More rain is expected in KZN over the weekend. Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO

Published 24m ago

You might want to keep your umbrellas and raincoats out for a while longer – more rain is predicted for KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and Saturday.

“We are expecting widespread showers and thundershowers over Durban today, persistent for the whole day. There is a Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain along the KwaZulu-Natal coast today, which might lead to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure," said SA Weather Service forecaster Wiseman Dlamini.

He said the weather was expected to improve from tomorrow. However, there was a 30% chance of showers in the morning. Fine weather was expected on Sunday and Monday.

Dlamini said Durban had received 47mm or so in the past two days, and Mount Edgecombe (Durban north) just over 100mm.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for areas along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Picture: Saws

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged residents living in low-lying areas or near rivers to monitor water levels. In the event of an emergency, the public has been advised to contact their nearest Disaster Management Centre.

“The rains may cause flooding and damages to mud houses, roads, low-lying bridges and rivers while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages. The department is urging communities and motorists to be extra cautious and to ensure they are in safe areas during this time," said spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
