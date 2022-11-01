More rain on the way in KZN, as SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding this week

Durban - Brace for more wet weather in the days ahead, so says the South African Weather Service (SAWS) as the country continues to experience seasonal rainfall, which has been severe in some parts. SAWS said the rainfall is expected to last for the rest of the week as a cut-off low pressure system dominates the central and eastern parts of the country.

“This will result in scattered to widespread thundershowers from today, Tuesday, until Saturday. Associated with this large-scale weather system, is a possibility of flooding, especially over the central interior, today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday),” the weather service said. It added that the risk of flooding will gradually progress eastwards during the week, and will affect KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga by Friday. In addition, there is also a possibility of severe thunderstorms, and warnings for the possible affected areas will be issued accordingly.

The weather system is expected to exit the country in the north-east late on Saturday. Meanwhile, SAWS forecaster, Ayanda Nsele, said KZN residents can expect mainly cloudy and cool weather conditions becoming warmer on Thursday and Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. “On Wednesday and Thursday, there’s a 30% chance of isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but a 60% chance of scattered showers over the western parts of the province. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected between Friday and Sunday,” he said.

