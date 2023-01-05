PICS: Motorists trapped as heavy rains lash Pretoria while KZN braces for possible flooding

Durban - Tshwane emergency services are attending to reports of motorists trapped in floods in parts of Pretoria north on Thursday. Gauteng Weather reports a warning for disruptive rain around the province for Thursday and Friday, leading to possible localised flooding.

Flooding is also expected in the Eastern Cape due to a steep upper-air trough and a high ridging pressure system. The SA Weather Service is predicting around 50 millimetres to 80mm of rainfall in Mnquma Local Municipality, Mbhashe LM, OR Tambo District Municipality and Alfred Nzo DM.

🔴 DANGER: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF MOTORISTS TRAPPED IN FLOODS IN PARTS OF PRETORIA NORTH ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON | 📸 SUPPLIED pic.twitter.com/BsGqfW95LG — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 5, 2023 Vehicles trapped under a bridge in Pretoria. Picture: Gauteng Weather

Isicathulo sika Madam 1 - 0 Reach Out pic.twitter.com/HkiyeR5kPl — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) January 5, 2023 SAWS has issued an Orange Level 9 warning for widespread showers and thundershowers in KZN on Thursday and Friday. SAWS said this may lead to flooding of roads, settlements and displacement of communities.

Both KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, have placed disaster management teams on high alert.

"The Provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee which will meet daily with all disaster management teams from municipalities to take stock of the situation," Zikalala said. Kaunda has urged residents in low-lying areas to be cautious, as localised flooding is expected. He is also calling upon members of the public planning to travel to postpone their journeys until it is safe to travel.