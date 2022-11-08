Roads and homes flooded in Tshwane as heavy rains cause havoc

Pretoria - Floods have wreaked havoc in parts of Tshwane in Gauteng which led to several roads being closed due to floods. The City of Tshwane has warned motorists to avoid End and Rabie streets and Blackwood Road in Centurion.

On Monday, the South African Weather Service issued an advisory on strong winds that may be associated with storms and cold. Senior weather forecaster, Puseletso Mofokeng said it was expected that the heavy rainfall would be associated with flooding. Mofokeng advised residents not to cross overflowing streams.

“I don’t advise motorists to pass such areas because cars may be taken by the water, resulting in unfortunate loss of life,” said Mofokeng. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Tshwane emergency services said multiple homes were flooded in Suurman near Hammanskraal. The City’s Utility Services was activated to channel water away from the houses.

Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said there were no fatalities or injuries reported or people who required temporary sheltering. Mabaso added that they are on high alert, monitoring areas which have been identified as flooding hotspots during heavy rains. In another separate incident, a white Nissan Almera lost control on the R80 near the N4 and plunged into a nearby stream earlier in the morning.

